Stolen truck used to make fake traffic stop in Woodbridge

From a press release:

“Impersonating a Police Officer | Stolen Vehicle – On June 18 at 10:21PM, officers responded to investigate a suspicious vehicle which was reported in the area of Prince William Pkwy and Reids Prospect Dr in Woodbridge (22192).

A citizen reported to police that a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado activated blue flashing lights which were mounted on the sun visors inside of the vehicle and was attempting to pull over a silver 2005 Mercury Mountaineer in the above area. The investigation revealed that the driver of the Mountaineer, believing the Silverado to be law enforcement, pulled over.

During the encounter, an unknown man exited the Silverado and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. As the driver of the Mountaineer was speaking with the suspect, a Prince William County police officer in a marked cruiser pulled in behind the Silverado and activated his emergency lights.

As the officer walked toward both vehicles, the suspect drove away in the Silverado. The officer got back into his cruiser and located the Silverado a short time later unoccupied. Further investigation revealed that the Silverado was reported stolen out of Fairfax County earlier that day. Officers checked the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located.

Anyone who may have had contact with this vehicle or suspect is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, 5’09”, 175lbs with a medium complexion

No clothing description is available at this time”

We’re told the stolen truck did not belong to a law enforcement agency.