News Duck Donuts offers free iced coffee on first day of summer
From a press release:
“Duck Donuts announced today it is kicking off summer by offering its customers the opportunity to enjoy a free regular size iced coffee on Wednesday, June 21, no purchase necessary. Customers must present a printed or mobile coupon, available at duckdonuts.com, or on the company’s Facebook page.
Customers can choose from the Southern Pecan seasonal flavor or Duck Donuts’ signature coffee, Light House Blend.
Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and creations such as maple icing with bacon.
The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells hot coffee, tea, and donut breakfast sandwiches.”
Duck Donuts has locations at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, Bristow Center in Bristow, and Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Bare Knuckle American Rye release June 17: ‘Everyday, all of us on the on this planet are fighting for something’
June 12, 2017
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017