News Independence Day Event Guide 2017
From The Destination Management Tourism Organization of Prince William & Manassas:
Dale City Independence Day Parade
Thousands are expected to line Dale Boulevard on Saturday morning for the 47th annual Dale City Independence Day parade. The annual tradition in Dale City showcases scouting troops, churches, politicians, performing arts groups and other groups from throughout the area. The Family Fun Day festivities, including vendors, games and entertainment.
Celebrate America with Old Town Manassas
The fun starts with children’s activities, food vendors and a red, white and blue hayride followed by a fireworks display at the Manassas Museum. Bring your lawn chairs and get there early to get the best spots!
The Freedom Museum in Manassas Open House
The Freedom Museum in Manassas will host an open house July 4 from 10 am – 4 pm to celebrate war heroes from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park from the Spanish American War through the present day.
Fourth of July Celebration at Signal Hill Park
The Manassas Park Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Fourth of July celebration at Signal Hill Park. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy fireworks display.
Potomac Nationals Annual Fireworks Show
In Woodbridge, the Potomac Nationals are hosting its Fourth of July annual fireworks show after the baseball game at Pfitzner Stadium.
Stafford County Heritage Festival at Ferry Farm
July 4, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Celebrate a special Independence Day – with the Washington house under construction – at George Washington’s boyhood home! Talk with educators about early-American building methods, learn about archaeology at Ferry Farm, enjoy a patriotic flag retirement ceremony, interact with colonial and Civil War re-enactors as well as members of the Patawomeck tribe, listen to festive music, and participate in educational programs, crafts and games, and hands-on activities for the whole family—as part of this year’s event theme “Building America”.
Cost: $1 per person
Parking: Eagles Lodge – 21 Cool Springs Road Fredericksburg, VA 22405
Shuttles run between the Eagles Lodge and Ferry Farm.
