From a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation press release:

The Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation recently received an environmental stewardship grant of $8,500 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. Funds will be allocated to support a wide variety of environmental science and natural resources conservation programs that are coordinated by the nonprofit organization.

According to Harrison Glasgow, chairman of the Prince William-based foundation, the organization’s initiatives impact more than 9,000 students, youth and adults each year. Some of the most popular programs include Farm Field Days, when fourth grade students spend time on a local farm to learn about agricultural practices and the human impact on the environment; Conservation Capsules to teach students about the scientific principles of photosynthesis, chemistry and watershed protection; and Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences, which connect third grade students to issues related to the Chesapeake Bay’s watershed area, among many others.

In April 2017, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded $1.2 million through a competitive grant process to more than 100 schools, organizations and communities in 10 states served by Dominion Energy. The grants support environmental education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $30 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint. For more information, visit dominionenergy.com.