Aviation-themed playground breaks ground at Stafford Airport

Press release:

“Phase one construction of the Outdoor Center for Aviation Education began when local sponsors Virginia Paving and Vulcan Aggregate laid a miniature runway and taxiways for the family-friendly play-learn-picnic area.

Located at the Stafford Regional Airport, the Center will provide a platform for youth aviation programs, learning activities, exercise, and presentation of aviation science and history.

“The Outdoor Center for Aviation Education is going to be a one-of-a-kind learn and play area that will welcome the entire community,” said Stephanie Johnson, president of non-profit Rappahannock Aviation Outreach. “Virginia Paving and Vulcan Aggregate have donated valuable time and materials to get construction of the Center underway. We could not be more appreciative of the investment they have made in our community.”

The Outdoor Center for Aviation Education will feature a picnic pavilion, aviation-themed play structures, a mock control tower with viewing scopes, interactive education stations, miniature runway and taxiways for pedal vehicles, and a live broadcast of airport radio transmissions.

“In keeping with our company’s tradition of community service, Virginia Paving is proud to help create something that will benefit families throughout the region,” said Michael Hancock, project engineer with Virginia Paving. “It’s fun and rewarding to be part of such a unique project that will be a source of inspiration for young people in our community.”

The Center will be completed in four construction phases as funds are raised. The picnic pavilion is planned for completion this summer. The entire area is planned for completion by 2019.

Rappahannock Aviation Outreach is currently selling inscribed bricks to raise funds for the picnic pavilion. To help build and memorialize support for the Center, bricks can be purchased online at bricksrus.com or by contacting Stephanie Johnson at RappahannockAviationOutreach@gmail.com.

About Rappahannock Aviation Outreach:

Rappahannock Aviation Outreach formed in July 2016 with the goal of introducing more people to aviation. As a vital part of the economy, the aviation and aerospace industry provides hundreds of thousands of jobs in our community and throughout the country. The group is building the Center for Aviation Education, a family-friendly play-learn-picnic area at the Stafford Airport as a way to communicate the dream and possibility of flight.”

The estimated total cost for the construction of the outdoor play and learning center is $163,359. The funds were attained through a corporate sponsorship of $32,250 and fund-raising.