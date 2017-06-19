News 6-inch gas line ruptures at Tacketts Mill
The smell of natural gas permeated Tacketts Mill.
Crews were working nearby the Lake Ridge shopping center Monday afternoon to repair a six-inch gas line that ruptured hours earlier. Fire and rescue crews were called to the area at 9:45 a.m. for a report of a gas leak.
Gas crews spent much of the day trying to locate the leak. A crew from Washington Gas set up shop near the Lake Ridge Fellowship House. a multi-story senior living building.
Crews spent most of their oxygen searching for the leak another tank was ordered so crews could use an air mask to breathe easy, not natural gas while making repairs.
No evacuations of any surrounding building were ordered, according to Capt. Bill Phillips, of the Prince William Fire and Rescue Department.
A portion of Harbor Drive, between Tacketts Mill and Lake Manor, drives, remained closed at 2:45 p.m. as crews continued to work on repairs.
