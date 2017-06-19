30 craft breweries to be featured at Workhouse Brewfest 2017

From a press release:

More than 30 Virginia craft breweries, artisan distilleries, and Virginia wineries will be on tap at the second annual Workhouse Brewfest on Saturday, August 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia (9601 Ox Road, Lorton, 22079). This unique event will feature live performances by 12 of the region’s most popular bands, unique food trucks, access to 12 air-conditioned art galleries and 65 artist studios, and some of the area’s most exciting beer, spirits, and wine.

The day will provide an unforgettable experience for every kind of beer lover – from the knowledgeable beer geek to the casual drinker and those new to the world of craft beer. Fairfax County, Visit Fairfax, Fairfax County Park Authority, and Celebrate Fairfax are joining the Workhouse in producing this year’s Brewfest, which builds on the incredible success of the festival’s first event in 2016. Tickets can be purchased online at workhousebrewfest.org.

Fairfax County officials say they are thrilled to continue their support for Brewfest as part of the county’s plan to boost the economy, which includes encouraging entrepreneurs and innovation; promoting arts, hospitality, and tourism; and supporting events that cultivate a vibrant, energized community.

The event in its first year showcased the appeal and potential of these small businesses to be significant draws for tourism, business investment, and regional development. Brewfest’s success even contributed in part to Fairfax County leaders adopting new zoning rules that expand the areas where craft producers can operate in the county.

Brewfest also highlights how craft beer is a big business in Virginia. Craft breweries employ nearly 10,000 people and produce more than $1 billion in economic impact in the state, according to the Brewers Association. There are more than 164 licensed craft breweries in the state – including 9 in Fairfax County.

Of course, the arts also contribute significantly to the economic health of the county and enhance its appeal to many audiences. Americans for the Arts reports that in Fairfax County alone, direct economic activity tied to arts organizations and their audiences exceeds $80 million dollars per year.



More breweries are being added every day and include many regional favorites:

-Starr Hill

-Hardywood

-Bad Wolf

-Port City

-Heritage

-Old Bust Head

-Fair Winds

-Honey Grail

-Right Proper

-Adroit Theory

-Caboose

Three stages of entertainment will feature a dozen bands and performers; guests will be able to rock the day away! Featured performers include:

*Pubvilion Stage*

Big Hoax

Virginia Man

Wylder

The Fives

His Dream of Lions

Practically Einstein

*UnTapped Stage* (Acoustic)

Kevin Olson

Nick Samuels

Ken Wenzel

Mary-eL

Shane Gamble

Scott Kurt

There will even be a stage focused on workshops, demos and other fun how-tos related to beer!

As always, please drink responsibly. Guests who need a safe ride home can contact Springfield Yellow Cab at 703-451-2255, Yellow Cab of Prince William County at 703-491-2222, or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Designated Driver tickets are available for the event at a reduced price and include admission, unlimited water and craft soda, and access to live music, food vendors, exhibitors, lawn games, workshops, art galleries and studios, and more.

More information and tickets for Workhouse Brewfest are available online at workhousebrewfest.org