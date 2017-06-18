News Gunshot victim found in Lake Ridge home
From Prince William police:
“Shooting Investigation – On June 17 at approximately 11:17 pm, officers responded to a residence located in the 12000 block of Cinnamon St in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived at the home and located the victim, a 36-year-old man from Woodbridge, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the incident. More information will be released when available.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contract police by calling 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Bare Knuckle American Rye release June 17: ‘Everyday, all of us on the on this planet are fighting for something’
June 12, 2017
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017