Traffic Man fatally struck near Woodbridge VRE
A man was struck and killed Friday night by an Amtrak train in Woodbridge.
The unidentified victim was walking on the tracks near the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station about 7:30 p.m.
Police are working to notify the next of kin.
Amtrak 90 from Florida to New York was scheduled to be passing through the region at the time of the collision. Amtrak has not responded to a request for comment on this story.
The collision sparked delays for riders on Virginia Railway Express.
From a VRE spokesman:
"VRE Train 315, our last train of the evening was stopped at the Lorton Station. We contacted PRTC, and they provided three buses to accommodate the 147 passengers on board. Buses arrived at 9:00 pm. Passengers were loaded on buses and departed to southern stations."
