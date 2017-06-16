King wants recount in 2nd District race in Prince William, Stafford

A total of 12 votes separates Democrats Josh King and Jennifer Carrol Foy.

Voters in Virginia’s 2nd District, in eastern Prince William and northern Stafford counties, went to the polls Tuesday to choose which Democrat they want to represent them in the fall General Election.

“Upon official certification by the State Board of Elections, the Josh King campaign will request a recount to assure every vote is counted accurately. The accurate accounting of ballots is the cornerstone of American democracy and we intend to ensure that principle is upheld in this election,” said Anthony Fragale, Josh King Campaign Manager.

The campaign went on to thank King supporters in the same statement.

Virginia law permits a recount if a candidate is apparently defeated by not more than a one percent margin.



Foy is also communicating through press releases, and in one sent to Potomac Local on Thursday, she thanked her supporters and acknowledged her 12 vote lead over King.

King is a deputy sheriff in Fairfax County who lives in Woodbridge. Foy, an attorney and adjunct professor at Northern Virginia Community College, lives in Woodbridge.

As it stands, King won the majority of the vote in the 12 precincts in Prince William County that make up the 2nd District. Of the 11 precincts in Stafford County in the district, Foy won the majority.

Virginia’s State Board of Elections must first certify that results of the June 13 Primary Election before a recount can proceed. The certification will take place Tuesday, June 27, according to Virginia State Board of Elections spokeswoman Andrea Gaines.

The winning Democrat in this race will move on to run against Laquan Austion, the Republican nominee in the 2nd District.