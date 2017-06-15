NVTA funds $2.5 million for Manassas Park VRE garage study

A total of $2.5 million has been set aside for the study and planning of a new parking garage at the Manassas Park Virginia Railway Express Station.

The commuter railroad is in the process of completing a study that examines what type of parking garage is needed at the busy station, as well as what type of pedestrian improvements are needed.

The station currently has 600 parking spaces, and nearly all of them are being used, according to a May VRE report. An additional 500 more spaces are needed, according to VRE documents.

Neighboring Manassas is the only station on the system’s Manassas line, which includes stations in Fairfax County, that is short on commuter parking, according to May’s VRE CEO’s report. Of the about 700 spaces at the Manassas VRE station, VRE documents show the station is about 30 spaces short of meeting demand.

The two and a half million dollars will come from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. The monies will also fund an environmental analysis in addition to the engineering and design studies, according to NVTA spokeswoman Camela Speer.

Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell called a special meeting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 to discuss the proposed garage.

Neighboring Manassas City already has a parking garage at its VRE station. The parking spaces marked for commuters are consistently full on weekdays.

Commuters may park in the garage for free but must obtain a red parking permit to display at all times.