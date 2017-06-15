Man robbed at gunpoint after agreeing to meet on Minnieville Road

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his purse along Minnieville Road, according to police.

“Armed Robbery – On June 13 at 9:09PM, officers responded to the 14600 block of Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 51-year-old man of Woodbridge, made arrangements to meet an acquaintance in the above area. During the encounter, the victim was approached by several men.

At some point, one of the men brandished a firearm. The suspects took the victim’s purse and money before fleeing the area in a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified one of the suspects involved as Joseph Blane WILBURN and obtained warrants for his arrests. Attempted to locate WILBURN have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from September 2016]

Joseph Blane WILBURN, 25, of the 3100 Oakmont Dr in Triangle

Described as a white male, 5’05”, 150lbs with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes

Wanted for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to violate the drug control act.”