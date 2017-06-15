News Driver of blue work van asked children if they wanted a ride
From Manassas poilce:
Suspicious Event
“At approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 11, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to the 9100 block of Milic St for a report of a suspicious event. The victim told police his grandchildren where playing in the front yard of the residence when he observed a blue work van drive by.
The victim reported he heard the occupant of the blue van ask his grandchildren if they would like a ride. The victim, who was in the garage during the incident, approached the suspect in the blue van and the blue van fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white male in his thirties, medium build, last seen wearing a gray/blue shirt and glasses. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.”
