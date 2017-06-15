WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

7-Eleven on Digges Road robbed at gunpoint

by Potomac Local on June 15, 2017 at 9:29 am Leave a Comment

From Manassas police: 

Armed Robbery

“At 01:11 a.m. on June 14, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to 8402 Digges Rd (7-Eleven) for a report of an armed robbery.  The store clerk told police a black male entered the store wearing a mask, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. 

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.  A police k-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.  No injuries were reported by the victim.  See suspect photos below.  The investigation is ongoing.”

