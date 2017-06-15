News 7-Eleven on Digges Road robbed at gunpoint
From Manassas police:
Armed Robbery
“At 01:11 a.m. on June 14, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to 8402 Digges Rd (7-Eleven) for a report of an armed robbery. The store clerk told police a black male entered the store wearing a mask, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.
The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. A police k-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported by the victim. See suspect photos below. The investigation is ongoing.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
