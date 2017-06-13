Woodbridge civic association to discuss planned Potomac Nationals stadiun

From the Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association:

“The Woodbridge Potomac Civic Association invites you to our upcoming monthly meeting on June 15, 2017, from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm at the Potomac Shores Social Barn, 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, Dumfries, VA 22026.

The event features a social reception provided by The JPG Companies beginning at 6:30 pm. Beginning at 7:15 pm, the topic for discussion will be the proposed baseball stadium and commuter-parking garage at Potomac Town Center. We have confirmed speakers, Tom Sebastian, Senior Vice President, The JBG Companies and Seth Silber, Treasurer, Potomac Nationals to discuss the proposal and provide details on recent developments.

In addition, we have invited Dominion Energy, the Prince William County Service Authority, and Milestone Communications to discuss other projects occurring in the community. We hope you will join us as we meet with fellow residents and listen to invited guests discussing the proposed baseball stadium.”