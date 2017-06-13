Riders that ‘dump the pump’ will entered to win prizes

From PRTC:

“The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) is encouraging Prince William County area residents to Dump the Pump by leaving their vehicles at home on June 15 and using transit instead.

All PRTC riders are encouraged to tell a friend about the benefits of public transportation and invite that friend to ride with them on June 15. After riding, the new rider can take a survey on PRTC’s website so they and their friend can be entered into separate prize drawings. New riders will be entered into a drawing for one of five $20 SmarTrip cards, while the friend who recommended transit will be entered into a drawing for one of five $20 Starbucks gift cards.

The 12th annual Dump the Pump Day is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, APTA, to highlight the benefits of using public transportation. In 2016, Americans took 10.4 billion trips on public transportation. Among its benefits:

–A two-person household can save, on average, $9,823 a year by downsizing to one car;

–Residential property values performed 42 percent better on average if they were located near public transportation with high-frequency service;

–U.S. public transportation use saved 865 million hours in travel time and 450 million gallons of fuel in 498 urban areas in 2011, according to the latest research;

–87 percent of public transit trips impact the economy; and

–Households near public transit drive an average of 4,400 fewer miles than households with no access to public transit.“