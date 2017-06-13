Interstate 95 Southbound paving begins in Stafford County

I-95 southbound will be reduced to a single lane overnight from north of Exit 133/Route 17 to the Rappahannock River bridge on Monday ? Thursday evenings this week

Fredericksburg– A pavement repair project will close two Interstate 95 southbound lanes overnight in Stafford County on several evenings over the next two weeks between the Route 17 overpass and the Rappahannock River bridge.

Rutting has developed in the vehicle wheel path of the left and center lane of I-95 southbound between the Route 17 overpass and Rappahannock River bridge. Milling the pavement and adding new asphalt is needed to correct the rutting.

Significant travel delays are anticipated. Motorists traveling I-95 southbound are encouraged to use Route 1 southbound or other alternate routes to avoid delays.

Overhead message boards on I-95 southbound will warn travelers of this work zone, and to expect travel delays ahead.

Weather permitting, two I-95 southbound lanes will be closed at the following dates and times:

Monday, June 12 ? Thursday, June 15

· 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nightly double lane closure.

Sunday, June 18 – Thursday, June 22

· 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nightly double lane closure.

The work zone will begin just north of Exit 133/Route 17. Crews will mill approximately one mile of pavement in the right, center and left lanes. Once milling is complete, a new layer of asphalt will be applied.

Exit 136/Centreport Parkway and Exit 133/Route 17 Ramp Closures

Interstate ramp closures will be in place on several evenings for paving at Exit 136/Centreport Parkway and Exit 133/Route 17.

Ramp closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times:

Exit 136/Centreport Parkway

Sunday, June 18 and Thursday, June 22

· 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Entrance ramp to I-95 southbound from Centreport Parkway will be closed.

Exit 133/Route 17 interchange

Tuesday, June 20 ? Wednesday, June 21

· 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Entrance ramps to I-95 southbound from Route 17 northbound and southbound traffic will be closed for paving. The exit ramp to Route 17 Business/Falmouth from I-95 southbound will also be closed.

Motorists can find real-time information on work zones, traffic, incidents and lane closures on 511Virginia.

Download the free mobile 511Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected, or visit 511Virginia.org. Motorists also can reach 511Virginia by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.