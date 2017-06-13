Fire and Rescue units dispatched to Pope Street townhouse fire

On Thursday, June 8th at 12:45 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 10900 block of Pope Street in Manassas.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed a mid-row townhouse with heavy fire to the rear quickly spreading to adjoining townhomes. During interior operations, conditions quickly changed causing two firefighters to quickly exit the building.

During the exit the crew became slightly disoriented and declared a “Mayday”. The crew was able to self-exit with assistance from nearby personnel. Firefighters continued suppression and extinguishment of the fire.

Two firefighters and one resident sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local medical facility. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, six townhomes sustained damage estimated at approximately $1 million dollars.

A total of 6 townhomes sustained fire damage. The Building Official has declared 4 of the structures “unsafe” to occupy.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist 12 occupants displaced by the fire. The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.