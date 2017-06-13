Esperanza charged with assault & battery on cop, domestic assault

From Prince William County Police Department:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer – On June 11 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim, a 21-year-old man of Triangle, reported to police that he and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal argument which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused bit the victim on the arm. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused was taken into custody. While being placed into the cruiser, the accused kicked an officer in the leg. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on June 11:

Janeth Bernice ESPERANZA, 37, of 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, domestic assault & battery, and resisting arrest

Court Date: July 31, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond