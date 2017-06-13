News Esperanza charged with assault & battery on cop, domestic assault
From Prince William County Police Department:
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer – On June 11 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim, a 21-year-old man of Triangle, reported to police that he and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal argument which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused bit the victim on the arm. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused was taken into custody. While being placed into the cruiser, the accused kicked an officer in the leg. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested on June 11:
Janeth Bernice ESPERANZA, 37, of 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle
Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, domestic assault & battery, and resisting arrest
Court Date: July 31, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Bare Knuckle American Rye release June 17: ‘Everyday, all of us on the on this planet are fighting for something’
June 12, 2017
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017