1 flown from I-95 crash that snarled rush-hour traffic at Dale City

All lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed for a brief time about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a crash.

A car overturned at Dale City near Potomac Mills mall.

From Virginia State Police:

“At 7:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Exit 156. One vehicle ran off the road, struck the guardrail and overturned. One person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

A helicopter was called to land on the highway to take the patient to a local hospital. The highway was reopened after the helicopter cleared the crash scene.