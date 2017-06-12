Stafford rescue crews called to flipped SUV on Route 610

A car overturned on Garrisonville Road about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews and deputies from the Stafford sheriff’s office were called to the crash near the intersection of Doc Stone Road and Garrisonville Road (Route 610). There they found an SUV on its top and shattered glass across the roadway.

A driver of a passing car who stopped at the crash scene told Potomac Local glass from the overturned car flew so far that much of it landed on the dash of his car.

We’ve asked Stafford authorities to update us with information on this crash. We’ll post the information when we have it.

Update

No one was trapped inside the car when it crashed. One person was taken to a hospital, according to Stafford fire chief Mark Lockhart.

Update 3 p.m.

From Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Donald R. Lenhart:

“…a female driver was traveling eastbound, Garrisonville Road exceeding the speed limit. Her light turned red but she ran it striking a car that was turning left from the shopping center onto westbound Garrisonville RRoad. The vehicle that ran the light is the one on its roof. The driver of the one on its roof was transported with minor injuries. No one else was injured or transported. She was also charged with reckless driving.”

Chong Suk Kerry, 53, is charged in the crash, said Lenhart.