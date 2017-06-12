From Prince William police:

“UPDATE: Incident at Quality Inn remains contained. Police attempting contact with possible other party inside one of the rooms.?

—————————-

*UPDATE: One female victim has been located and transported to an area hospital. Unknown condition. A room inside the hotel is contained. Area rooms were evacuated. Call came in around 8:50am. **This is not an active shooter situation.**

—————————-

*INCIDENT: Officers are currently on scene investigating a shooting at the Quality Inn located on Horner Rd in Woodbridge. Vehicle traffic in front of the hotel has been redirected. The incident is contained to the hotel. More information will be released when available.”

Update 1:50 p.m.

From Prince William police:

“Shooting Investigation – On June 12 at 8:49AM, officers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1109 Horner Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Staff members reported to police that a female guest of the hotel, identified as a 54-year-old woman of New York, walked into the lobby area with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The woman reported that an altercation had taken place inside one of the rooms with a male acquaintance. The woman was immediately transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the hallway and evacuated other guests from around the incident location. Several attempts to make contact with the occupant inside the room were unsuccessful. At approximately 11:30AM, a tactical team entered the room and located the male party, identified as a 55-year-old man of New York, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A handgun was recovered inside the room. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation into what led up to the initial altercation between the two parties.

Both parties are known to one another and the incident was isolated to the room. The investigation continues.”