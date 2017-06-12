‘Paws4Pops’ Fathers Day adoption event: $25 dogs, free cats

From Prince William police:

“The Prince William County Animal Shelter, with its partner the Prince William Humane Society, are hosting a Father’s Day weekend adoption event at the Shelter, 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas, VA (20112), and at the Humane Society’s Pet Adopt Shop, 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA (22026).

The “Paws4Pops” adoption event is Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, 2017. Both locations will be participating on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. During this adoption event, the fee to adopt a dog is $25; there is no adoption fee for cats! If you are still searching for the perfect gift, why not consider a furry, new best friend for the fathers in your life? Your gift will also save the life of a Shelter pet.”