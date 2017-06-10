Your guide to Tuesday’s Primary Election in Prince William County

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s Primary Election.

Voters statewide will choose who they want to be their respective party’s gubernatorial candidates. In Prince William County, voters will choose Democratic Party candidates in four House of Delegates Races.

Here’s a breakdown:

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

Democrat Governor

Ralph Northam

Tom Periello

Republican Governor

Ed Gillespie

Corey Stewart

Frank Wagner

VIRGINIA LT. GOVERNOR

Lt. Governor Democrat

Justin E. Fairfax

Gene J. Rossi

Susan S. Platt

Lt. Governor Republican

Bryce E. Reeves

Glenn R. Davis, Jr.

Jill H. Vogel

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY HOUSE OF DELEGATES

Here is the breakdown for House of Delegate races in Prince William County that have Primary Elections on Tuesday. All candidates in these primaries are Democrats seeking to become their party’s nominee for the respective seat.

2nd District — House of Delegates Democrat

Jennifer D. Carroll Foy

Joshua L. King

Republican Laquan Austion is his party’s the nominee for this seat. The current seatholder Mark Dudenhefer announced he would not seek reelection.

13th District — House of Delegates Democrat

Mansimran Singh Kahlon

Danica A. Roem

Steven A. Jansen

Andrew A. Adams (No social media or campaign website found, so we linked to his VPAP page)

Republican Bob Marshall is the incumbent for this seat.

31st District — House of Delegates Democrat

Elizabeth R. Guzman

Sara E. Townsend

Replican Scott Lingamfelter is the incumbent for this seat.

51st District — House of Delegates Democrat

Kenny Allen Boddye

Hala S. Ayala

Republican Richard Anderson is the incumbent in this seat.

There was to be a Republican Primary Election in the 50th District in Manassas. However, Hal Parrish II dropped out of the race to be the next 50th District Delegate after the incumbent Jackson Miller lost his April bid to be the next Clerk of the Prince William County Circuit Court. Miller will move ahead to the fall election as the GOP candidate in this race.