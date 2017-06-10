News Your guide to Tuesday’s Primary Election in Prince William County
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s Primary Election.
Voters statewide will choose who they want to be their respective party’s gubernatorial candidates. In Prince William County, voters will choose Democratic Party candidates in four House of Delegates Races.
In what district do I live? Where do I go to vote?
Here’s a breakdown:
VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Democrat Governor
Ralph Northam
Tom Periello
Republican Governor
Ed Gillespie
Corey Stewart
Frank Wagner
VIRGINIA LT. GOVERNOR
Lt. Governor Democrat
Justin E. Fairfax
Gene J. Rossi
Susan S. Platt
Lt. Governor Republican
Bryce E. Reeves
Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
Jill H. Vogel
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY HOUSE OF DELEGATES
Here is the breakdown for House of Delegate races in Prince William County that have Primary Elections on Tuesday. All candidates in these primaries are Democrats seeking to become their party’s nominee for the respective seat.
2nd District — House of Delegates Democrat
Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
Joshua L. King
Republican Laquan Austion is his party’s the nominee for this seat. The current seatholder Mark Dudenhefer announced he would not seek reelection.
13th District — House of Delegates Democrat
Mansimran Singh Kahlon
Danica A. Roem
Steven A. Jansen
Andrew A. Adams (No social media or campaign website found, so we linked to his VPAP page)
Republican Bob Marshall is the incumbent for this seat.
31st District — House of Delegates Democrat
Elizabeth R. Guzman
Sara E. Townsend
Replican Scott Lingamfelter is the incumbent for this seat.
51st District — House of Delegates Democrat
Kenny Allen Boddye
Hala S. Ayala
Republican Richard Anderson is the incumbent in this seat.
There was to be a Republican Primary Election in the 50th District in Manassas. However, Hal Parrish II dropped out of the race to be the next 50th District Delegate after the incumbent Jackson Miller lost his April bid to be the next Clerk of the Prince William County Circuit Court. Miller will move ahead to the fall election as the GOP candidate in this race.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017
Make your reservations for dinner, horse and carriage rides in Bristow
June 3, 2017