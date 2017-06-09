Vannoy must complete paperwork to become Democratic Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue candidate

Alonita Vannoy won the Manassas Democratic firehouse primary to be the party candidate for the city’s Commissioner of the Revenue job.

The only problem — her paperwork on file with the city’s Voter Registrar’s office is incomplete.

“She has until June 13 at 5 p.m., Primary Day” to complete her paperwork, said Manassas & Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee Co-Chair Allen Muchnick.

Vannoy couldn’t be reached for comment.

The vote held Thursday night at City Hall was tallied 47 for Vannoy, and 26 for Stephanie Tipple. Both candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee for Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue are political newcomers, and the latter is a former writer for this news website.

Tipple said the protested before and after the vote because Vannoy had not filed paperwork with the city registrar. Today, the candidate unpublished her campaign Facebook page and does not plan to challenge the decision.

“I plan to move on with my life,” said Tipple.

Tipple said she would support Vannoy in the election “if she is the most qualified candidate and gets all of her paperwork filed.”

The Manassas & Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee has yet to certify the results of the firehouse primary, “which is odd” given the circumstances, said Muchnick.

Vannoy has some of the items on her she statement of organization filled out already, to include basic contact information and a bank in which she will house her campaign finances, according to Manassas Voter Registrar Susan Reed. The candidate must now go back to the registrar’s office to complete her filing.

Former Manassas Mayor Douglas Waldron is the current commissioner of the revenue. He’s held the position for one term and has filed to run for reelection in the fall.