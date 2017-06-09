News Spotted mountain lion slows dismissal at Chris Yung Elementary
From Prince William schools:
“About 3:20 p.m. today, Chris Yung Elementary School was placed in secure-the-building status because a mountain lion was spotted near the school.
This action is precautionary and staff and students are safe. Teachers will walk students to their buses at dismissal at 3:50 p.m. One bus will be loaded at a time. Parents are asked to come pick up their children if they are walkers.
Updates will be placed on the school website
