Spotted mountain lion slows dismissal at Chris Yung Elementary

by Potomac Local on June 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William schools: 

“About 3:20 p.m. today, Chris Yung Elementary School was placed in secure-the-building status because a mountain lion was spotted near the school.

This action is precautionary and staff and students are safe. Teachers will walk students to their buses at dismissal at 3:50 p.m. One bus will be loaded at a time. Parents are asked to come pick up their children if they are walkers.  

Updates will be placed on the school website, https://chrisyunges.pwcs.edu/

