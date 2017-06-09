Police seek two suspects in armed burglary of Manassas home

From Prince William County police:

Burglary While Armed – On June 7 at 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Pinehurst Ln in Manassas to investigate a home invasion. When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim, a 31-year-old man of Manassas, who reported that he was outside the residence when he was approached by two unknown men.

During the encounter, one of the men brandished a handgun and ordered the victim into the residence. Once inside the home, the men ordered the victim, and two other residents, a 29-year-old female and a 38-year-old man, both of Manassas, to the ground. The suspects took the victim’s cell phones, money, and clothing before exiting the home and fleeing on foot.

There were no injuries reported. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male wearing a gray ski mask and blue long sleeve shirt

Suspect #2: Black male wearing a white short sleeved shirt