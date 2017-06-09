Occoquan gives interim chief of police and town sergeant permanent job

“During their June 6, 2017 meeting, the Occoquan Town Council appointed Interim Chief of Police and Town Sergeant Adam Linn to permanently fill the position. Chief Linn, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, has been serving as the Town’s Interim Chief/Town Sergeant since December of last year upon the retirement of previous Chief Sheldon Levi. Chief Linn first joined the Town of Occoquan in February 2016 as an Auxiliary Police Officer.

Prior to joining the Town Police Department, Chief Linn served as a Sergeant with the Falls Church Sheriff’s Office where he was a motorcycle/traffic unit supervisor, agency and academy instructor, and field training officer. He began his law enforcement career in 2002 as reserve police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in DC before joining the Falls Church Sheriff’s Office in 2004.

Chief Linn is a graduate of Virginia Tech where he studied political science and sociology and received his Bachelor of Arts degree. He also attended the University of Baltimore where he received his Juris Doctorate degree. He is a member of the Virginia Associations of Chiefs of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chief Linn has a passion for community policing, transparency in law enforcement, and the development of public safety in Town through community engagement and interaction.