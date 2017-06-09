WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Dogtopia chain to open new Gainesville location

by Potomac Local on June 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm Leave a Comment

Dogtopia, a one-stop shop for all things canine, will soon be opening a  location in Gainesville, VA. Dogtopia offers full or half-day dog day care, seven days a week. For dirty dogs, spa services will be included with boarding. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open soon although a date has not been listed. Company representatives have not returned requests for comment.

For those nervous about leaving their beloved dog alone, Dogtopia offers webcam access in each of their four playrooms so you can check in with your pet. Dogtopia’s indoor playrooms are fully climate-controlled, and the rubber flooring is designed for the dogs’ comfort and to ease stress on paws, joints, legs and hips. 

Dogtopia has nearby locations already open in Woodbridge, Springfield and Manasssas. 

News, Pets, Business, Gainesville, Prince William
