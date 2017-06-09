News Dogtopia chain to open new Gainesville location
Dogtopia, a one-stop shop for all things canine, will soon be opening a location in Gainesville, VA. Dogtopia offers full or half-day dog day care, seven days a week. For dirty dogs, spa services will be included with boarding. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open soon although a date has not been listed. Company representatives have not returned requests for comment.
For those nervous about leaving their beloved dog alone, Dogtopia offers webcam access in each of their four playrooms so you can check in with your pet. Dogtopia’s indoor playrooms are fully climate-controlled, and the rubber flooring is designed for the dogs’ comfort and to ease stress on paws, joints, legs and hips.
Dogtopia has nearby locations already open in Woodbridge, Springfield and Manasssas.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017
Make your reservations for dinner, horse and carriage rides in Bristow
June 3, 2017