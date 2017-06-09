Dogtopia, a one-stop shop for all things canine, will soon be opening a location in Gainesville, VA. Dogtopia offers full or half-day dog day care, seven days a week. For dirty dogs, spa services will be included with boarding. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open soon although a date has not been listed. Company representatives have not returned requests for comment.

For those nervous about leaving their beloved dog alone, Dogtopia offers webcam access in each of their four playrooms so you can check in with your pet. Dogtopia’s indoor playrooms are fully climate-controlled, and the rubber flooring is designed for the dogs’ comfort and to ease stress on paws, joints, legs and hips.

Dogtopia has nearby locations already open in Woodbridge, Springfield and Manasssas.