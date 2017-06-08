Sign remembers long-serving Lake Ridge crossing guard

A new sign honoring the life of a Prince William County crossing guard was erected Wednesday.

The sign at the intersection of Hedges Run Drive and Mount Burnside Way remembers the life of Besty Rose, 62, a who served as a county crossing guard for 26 years. The sign was erected outside Lake Ridge Elementary School where she helped hundreds of children across the street.

From Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson’s office:

“The Occoquan District Office was approached with this idea from community members and made the calls to County Transportation and organized the event to celebrate Ms.Rose.”

Rose died in February, and the Prince William County Police Department posted this statement:

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET: The Prince William County Police Department is mourning the loss of Crossing Guard Elizabeth “Betsy” Rose. Betsy, age 62, served in the Department’s Crossing Guard Bureau for 26 years. Most of that time, Betsy was assigned to the Lake Ridge Elementary School crossing located at Mt. Burnside Way and Hedges Run Drive. In addition, Betsy served in Parking Enforcement before becoming the Parking Enforcement Assistant in the office.

The Department will deeply miss her kindness, her professionalism, and her smiling face. Betsy truly loved being a Crossing Guard and having lasting interactions with the students, parents, and four-legged companions at her crossing. On February 1, Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino ordered all Prince William County Flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Crossing Guard Betsy Rose. Betsy was laid to rest today but her memory will live on in our hearts. Thank you, Betsy, for your service and dedication to our Prince William County community.”