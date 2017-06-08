Charley R. Taylor, 74, of Edgeley North Dakota passed away on May 30, 2017. Charley will be honored in a private service at a later date.

Charley was born on June 5, 1942 to Charley R. and Thelma M. (Bowers) Taylor. He spent his childhood and most of his adult life in the Northern Virginia area. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Charley enjoyed many activities and hobbies that included NASCAR, Golf, Fishing, Pool (Billiards), but most of all spending time with the many friends and family members that loved him dearly.

He is survived by the love of his life, Charlotte M. Taylor, and spent 55 wonderful years together. His two children, Deborah K. Muddiman (Frank) and Charles R. Taylor (Vanessa). Seven grandchildren Drew (Alesia), Katie, Eric, Charles (Chuck), Elizabeth (Missy), Mia and Lily. Six great grandchildren Haley, Frank, Laney, Destiny, Sadey and Bella. A sister Flossy M. Buel. Charley also had a close friend, Bruce, that was part of his family.

He was preceded in death by his Father Charley R. Taylor Sr. and his Mother Thelma M. (Bowers) Taylor.