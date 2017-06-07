Up to 100 townhomes could be built near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road.

Dubbed “the Apollo project” for its location on Apollo Drive, the project on 25 acres of land would bring a mix of townhomes, self-storage units, and retail to an area just across from a shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter grocery.

A former Walgreens pharmacy sits vacant adjacent to the Apollo project property and is not part of the overall project. The plan calls for a new restaurant that would be seen from Hoadly Road.

A public hearing for the project is scheduled for the June 20 meeting of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. Leaders must approve a rezoning of the land from agricultural and planned business district land use to general business, light industrial, and residential.

The Apollo project won approval from the county’s Planning Commission May 3. As many as six homes per acre are planned for the neighborhood, along with walking trails, and a park.

The project comes with $2.5 million in proffers schools, fire and rescue, and other county services. It includes a mandate that the developer, Apollo Enterprises, improve the intersection of Hoadly Road and Apollo Drive, as well as improve the left turn lanes used by drivers on westbound Prince William Parkway turning left onto Hoadly Raod.

Plans also call for an extension of Ridgefield Village Drive from its current terminus at Pilgrims Inn Drive to Apollo Drive.

“I don’t think you’ll see proffers like this in the future,” said Neabsco District Supervisor John Jenkins.

The project was proposed under old proffer guidelines now defunct after the Virginia General Assembly last year voted to restrict how localities collect from developers.

Jenkins said he liked the $1.7 million in proffers for the school system, and half-a-million dollars for county parks.

The project has been under review for more than a year, and multiple community associations to include LOCCA/PELT, and surrounding homeowners associations have participated in the review process, according to county documents.

One of the most noted concerns about the project is about the planned self-storage lots on the property. A county report notes the self-storage facility as a weakness because it “does not significantly increase” the number of jobs in the area.

The developed abandoned a plan to build a 10-bay automotive service facility on the property as part of the overall project for the self-storage units, according to the report.