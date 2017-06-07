Prince William landfill wants your torn, tattered flags

From the Prince William County Solid Waste Division

“In commemoration of Flag Day [June 14], and just in time to celebrate Independence Day with style, take a good look at your current flag. If the American Flag flying at your home or business is faded, torn, tattered or frayed, then it should be replaced and no longer displayed.

Prince William area residents and businesses can bring their old flags to special collection bins at the Prince William Landfill or the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility to be properly retired. The Boy Scouts in our area with the help of other civic groups like VFW and American Legion and the Prince William County Solid Waste Division will make sure that “the Stars and Stripes” gets retired with the respect it deserves.

David Byrne, Occoquan District Scout Master and flag center initiator urges, “Please do not throw our flag in the trash. Fold it neatly and bring it to one of the Flag Collection Centers during the facilities’ normal operating hours.”

The Prince William County Landfill is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling for holiday closings and other Solid Waste programs and services.”