‘Metro’s oldest and least-reliable cars’ to be retired July 1

Metro says its oldest and most unreliable series rail cars will be retired sooner than planned.

From Metro:

“Every 1000- and 4000-series railcar — Metro’s oldest and least-reliable cars, respectively — will be decommissioned and permanently removed from passenger service by July 1, months ahead of original projections, Metro announced today.

Under Metro’s Back2Good program, announced earlier this year, Metro had accelerated the retirement of the 1000- and 4000-series railcars as new, more reliable 7000-series railcars arrive, resulting in improved service, fewer offloads and delays. New 7000-series cars are up to six times more reliable than the cars they are replacing, traveling more than 176,000 miles between delays in April. By contrast, Metro’s least-reliable 4000-series cars traveled an average of only 27,259 miles between delays in 2016.”