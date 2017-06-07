From Prince William police:

“*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult, Brandi Robinson. The investigation revealed that Ms. Robinson left her residence on Lynn St in Woodbridge and headed towards her grandmother’s residence on Princess St. in Alexandria around 2:00PM.

Ms. Robinson is believed to have left the residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Brandi Robinson is described as a black female, 23 years of age, 5’4″, 200lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings and black flats with a blue wristlet and black duffle bag.”