Armed robbers hit Nokesville 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning

by Potomac Local on June 7, 2017 at 3:48 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On June 7 at 3:41AM, officers responded to the 7-11 convenient store located at 13050 Nokesville Rd in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the business reported to police that an unknown man entered the store, brandished a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business on foot. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. There were no injuries reported.

Suspect Description:

White male, unknown age, 5’7’’, and unknown weight

Last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes”

