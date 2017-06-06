‘U is for Undies’ drive-thru to donate underwear to elderly, poor

From a press release:

“House of Mercy on the Manassas/Gainesville border is hosting a day-long “drive-thru” on Thursday, June 8 “Do More 24” Day. People will purchase a new package of underwear, any type, any size, any gender, and drive through the parking lot on June 8 to throw them into a big bin. There will be friendly volunteers there to accept the donations, and provide a tax receipt, if required.

Felice Hilton, Assistant Director at House of Mercy stated, “We hope to make this an annual event, along with the School Shoes program and Christmas with Mercy. Unlike the other programs, “U is for Undies” helps all our clientele and not just children. A large need really does exist.”

Welfare workers and school nurses locally and around the U.S. report that around half of the U.S. population is “going commando”, and not out of choice. This anecdotally includes children at local Title 1 elementary schools.

At House of Mercy many women who seek aid, report that they must choose between underwear and food. “I recently was in this situation,” an anonymous mother said. “I literally had to say to myself, ‘your underpants are in tatters, but I need to buy food’. Food always wins.”

When the local thermal shelter opens and the public requests way to help, the first answer is “underwear.” There is a huge need for underwear among the poor and near poor in the greater Manassas, Bristow and Gainesville area, and throughout the U.S.”