From Prince William County Police:

The Torch that symbolizes the beginning of the Special Olympics Games in Richmond, Va., will be lit in Arlington and carried by police officers and Special Olympians down U.S. Route 1 to Richmond on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

In Prince William County, the torch will start at the Prince William-Fairfax line at U.S. Route 1 and end at the entrance to the U.S. Marine Corps Base at U.S. Route 1 and Fuller Road. Police Recruits in the current Criminal Justice Academy class will be participating in the Torch Run, and members of the Department’s Motorcycle Unit will escort the runners through the county.

The Torch should reach the Prince William County line with Fairfax County around 2:30 p.m. As it nears the Gar-Field Eastern District Station – at the intersection of Cardinal Drive and U.S. Route 1, about an hour later – the torch is handed from a police officer to a Special Olympian.

Supporters are needed at the Eastern District Station to cheer the Special Olympians, as well as the other participants. Come out and help us cheer on the officers and athletes!

The Special Olympics games officially open on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Richmond, Va. Law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in more than 40 countries support Special Olympics.