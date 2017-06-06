The Town of Dumfries, VA seeks a new Public Works Director.

The Town of Dumfries, VA, located 27 miles south of Washington D.C., offers an inviting atmosphere for its residents and visitors alike. The Town’s “Quality of Life” is highlighted by its friendly neighborhoods, affordable cost of living, outstanding educational opportunities and proximity and vast ranges of historical, cultural, and leisure activities. Although the Town is small in size, Dumfries enjoys a prominent place in history as Virginia’s oldest continuously chartered town.

Though considered a part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Dumfries continues to value its heritage and maintain a unique identity. Since it’s found in 1749, Dumfries has long been recognized as an ideal location for business making it one of the fastest growing areas in the Greater Washington Metropolitan Region. Dumfries is committed to promoting a diverse and progressive community and to positioning their community as the “Place of Choice” for businesses considering relocating or expanding and for developers interested in finding the perfect location for their next project.

The Public Works Director, under the direction of the Town Manager, oversees the day-to-day operations and administration of the Public Works Department. The department encompasses transportation planning and project management, Storm-water, Site and building plan review and Inspections, Information Technology, Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) program efforts in accordance with the U.S. Clean Water Act, and Operations (Buildings & Grounds, Vehicle Maintenance, Engineering, and Streets Maintenance). The Director must ensure capital improvement projects and maintenance projects are performed according to project terms, in compliance with contract guidelines, and in a timely manner. The Director serves as the Town’s representative by working with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on transportation related matters and projects.

The successful candidate will hold a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or related field; supplemented by five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in public works operations and administration; or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Experience working with the Virginia Department of Transportation on complex road projects as well as experience with storm-water management and drainage projects is needed. The Town of Dumfries is looking for candidates who possess the ability to synthesize, hypothesize, and/or theorize data along with applying principles of logical and synthesis functions. The successful candidate must be decisive, creative and have the ability to exercise judgement in critical and/or unexpected situations involving risk to the organization.

The salary range is between $65,000 – $75,000 DOQ/E, with benefits including participation in the Virginia Retirement System, vacation and sick leave, group life insurance, and medical insurance. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume on-line at https://waters-company.recruitmenthome.com/postings/1337. This position is open until filled; however, interested applicants are strongly encouraged to apply no later than June 14, 2017. For more information, please contact Miguel Ozuna at mozuna@waters-company.com, 214.842.6478 or Anne Lewis at richmond@waters-company.com, 804.726.9748.

Dumfries, VA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and values diversity at all levels of its workforce!

Contact Information

214.842.6478

https://waters-company.recruitmenthome.com/postings/1399