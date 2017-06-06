The Town of Dumfries, VA seeks a new Community Development Director

The Town of Dumfries, VA, located 27 miles south of Washington D.C., offers an inviting atmosphere for its residents and visitors alike. The Town’s “Quality of Life” is highlighted by its friendly neighborhoods, affordable cost of living, outstanding educational opportunities and proximity and vast ranges of historical, cultural, and leisure activities. Although the Town is small in size, Dumfries enjoys a prominent place in history as Virginia’s oldest continuously chartered town.

Though considered a part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Dumfries continues to value its heritage and maintain a unique identity. Since it’s found in 1749, Dumfries has long been recognized as an ideal location for business making it one of the fastest growing areas in the Greater Washington Metropolitan Region. Dumfries is committed to promoting a diverse and progressive community and to positioning their community as the “Place of Choice” for businesses considering relocating or expanding and for developers interested in finding the perfect location for their next project.

The Community Development Director, under the direction of the Town Manager, oversees the day-to-day operations and administration of the Town’s planning programs and activities. The Director serves as Zoning Administrator and as such makes zoning determinations and directs enforcement of the zoning code. The Director performs technical, administrative, and research tasks associated with planning, zoning, and land-use matters, zoning code and comprehensive plan amendments, and ensures development plans and opportunities are complying with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan zoning code and land development standards.

The successful candidate will hold a bachelor’s degree with course work in urban planning or related fields; supplemented by three (3) years of experience in planning, zoning and land use administration; or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Candidates must have knowledge of principles, practices and techniques of modern land use planning and zoning and of municipal planning and land-use issues. Dumfries is seeking candidates with strong leadership and management abilities who are able to communicate clearly with the Town Manager, Town Council and citizens.

The salary range is between $65,000 – $75,000 DOQ/E, with benefits including participation in the Virginia Retirement System, vacation and sick leave, group life insurance, and medical insurance. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume on-line at https://waters-company.recruitmenthome.com/postings/1357. This position is open until filled; however, interested applicants are strongly encouraged to apply no later than June 14, 2017. For more information, please contact Miguel Ozuna at mozuna@waters-company.com, 214.842.6478 or Anne Lewis at richmond@waters-company.com, 804.726.9748.

Dumfries, VA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and values diversity at all levels of its workforce!

Contact Information

214.842.6478

https://waters-company.recruitmenthome.com/postings/1357