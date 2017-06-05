The view from above the Occoqaun Spring Craft Fair

The Occoquan Spring Craft Show was held this past weekend in the small riverside town in Prince William County.

The annual event draws thousands to the region and showcases regional crafters, performing artists, bands, and food.

A second craft show is held in Occoquan in the fall. Together, the spring and fall craft shows are the largest events to be held in the town.

The shots in the slideshow above were sent to us by Yomosa Film Company.