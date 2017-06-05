More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels

Prince William Beer (and Spirits) Trail

Editors note: This is the second in a series of posts showcasing breweries in Prince William County, Virginia.

Locally sourced and handcrafted in the heart of Bristow, MurLarkey’s officially opened its doors on January 6th, welcoming all who enjoy spirits and a good time.

Guests who visit MurLarkey will notice a beautiful array of names for their spirits featured on their website such as imagination, divine clarity, and justice. Spirit names are taken seriously at MurLarkey’s, just as seriously as the process of naming the establishment was.

A brainchild of first cousins Mike Larkin and Thomas Murray, they struggled to find a name that they could both agree on as well as pay homage to their Irish roots.

“After pondering the names Murray, Larkin and Kelly over a few drinks, they eventually came up with Mur.Lar.key,” said MurLarkey’s Founder and CEO Thomas Murray. “The coincidental play on the word “malarkey” (Irish for nonsense) made it all the better.”

One of their most popular products is their lemon infused Clemoncy whiskey. According to Murray, a restaurant in Fairfax used MurLarkey’s whiskey as a base and created the “Clemonade” — a drink so popular, that it spread from the Fairfax bar scene to Arlington.

MurLarkey’s is locally sourced and handcrafted, but they take it one step further. All of their infusions are done using old-world infusion methods in oak barrels.

“MurLarkey’s authenticity sets it apart from virtually any other distillery in the area,” said Murray. “From an award-winning pure potato vodka to all-natural infused whiskeys, there’s a spirit to please every pallet.”