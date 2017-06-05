Good News Community Kitchen hosting wine tasting at Bottle Stop

Good morning Prince William – The Stuff a Truck Event to support Northern Virginia Family Service- SERVE Campus is Thursday June 8th, 10am-4pm at the Manassas Mall entrance 4. They are collecting nonperishable food items, diapers, wipes, toiletries and paper products to kick off a busy summer in the food pantry. They are unable to accept clothing, toys and housewares. It’s the perfect time to pick up a few extras while shopping this week to help our neighbors.

· You don’t want to miss the 3rd Annual Cajun Occasion Crawfish Boil on Saturday June 10th, noon- 4pm on the Manassas Museum Lawn. This fun event includes all you can eat Louisiana Buffet, live music featuring Kitty and the Fat Cats and beer and wine garden with Louisiana beers available on tap. Bring your blankets, chairs, pop-up tents and set up on the lawn. Proceeds from the beer and wine garden benefit the Un Trim A Tree Holiday Gift program for over 5,000 needy kids in our community. Tickets can be purchased at: www.cajunoccasion.net.

· Save the Date! – June 30th. To join in the fun with project Super Hero Bunco Game Night on Friday June 30th, 5:30-9pm at the Wellington Community Center. Sure to be a blast to support all the great programs at Project Mend A House. Please call Liz at (571) 264-9228 to reserve your tickets.

· Prince William SPCA is looking for interested candidates to serve on their Board of Directors. Must be dedicated, love animals and have willingness to carry out their mission. Commitment includes attending evening monthly Board meeting and serving on one program committee. Term is for 1 year. Please email: pwspca@pwspca.org for a nomination form.

· Prince William Health Department needs volunteers on Friday mornings, 8am-9:30am at the Woodbridge office to help with client screenings and referrals to their SBRIT Program. This program assesses the severity of substance use and identifies appropriate level of treatment. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· Mark your calendars for the week of June 12th to recognize trash and recycling collectors. I’d bet these hard working folks would love a homemade treat or nice bottle of cold water to thank them for their good work.

· Historic Manassas is looking for volunteers for the Annual Manassas Jazz Festival on Sunday June 18th. Duties include VIP tent assistants, will call, and wine glass distributors and age ID verifiers. The morning shift is 10:45-3pm and the afternoon shift is 2:45-6:45pm. Please call Erin at (703) 361-6599 to learn more.

· Serve our Willing Warriors is holding a Town Hall on June 21st. You are invited to attend from 7 to 8 pm and it is open to all volunteers and the community. The Town Hall gives you a chance to meet our leadership team, hear how we are helping recovering warriors and their families, meet some outstanding volunteers, and learn about upcoming events. Please RSVP by 6pm on June 20. SOWW has several fun fundraisers coming up including Heroes on the River, a Poker Run, and a golf tournament. Please check their web site at: www.willingwarriors.org.

· Good News Community Kitchen in Occoquan has lots of volunteer opportunities to serve the hungry in Manassas and Downtown D.C. They also have several fun fundraisers coming up to support all of their programs. They are raffling off a 2017 red Mustang Coupe for just $20/ticket. They are having a wine tasting at the Bottle Stop Wine bar on June 26th as well. Check out their website- www.tgnck.org for all the super activities and volunteer opportunities in the coming months.

· NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification & Training- in celebration of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, the PW Soil & Water Conservation District in invites you to their next training on Saturday June 10th, 9am-3pm at Manassas National Battlefield Park Hdqtrs. To register please email Veronica at: waterquality@pwswcd.org.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.