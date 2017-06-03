Black bear struck and killed on Route 610

A black bear was struck and killed by a car traveling on Route 610 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford on Thursday night.

The bear was walking in the area of Joshua Road when it was struck by a car, killing it instantly, according to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The car that struck the bear was damaged to the point a tow truck was called to remove it from the roadway, according to the spokesman.

The occupants of the car were not injured.