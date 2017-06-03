News Black bear struck and killed on Route 610
A black bear was struck and killed by a car traveling on Route 610 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford on Thursday night.
The bear was walking in the area of Joshua Road when it was struck by a car, killing it instantly, according to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The car that struck the bear was damaged to the point a tow truck was called to remove it from the roadway, according to the spokesman.
The occupants of the car were not injured.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Make your reservations for dinner, horse and carriage rides in Bristow
June 3, 2017
Water’s End Brewery knows ‘sometimes you just need a Damn Beer’
June 1, 2017
Excursion train ride tickets for the Manassas Heritage Railway Festival are selling fast. Get yours today.
May 26, 2017
Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.
May 25, 2017
Here’s why Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget
May 23, 2017
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017