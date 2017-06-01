Woman robbed, bitten, pepper sprayed in Woodbridge

From Prince William police:

“Armed Robbery | Abduction | Malicious Wounding – On June 1 at 5:07AM, officers responded to the 1300 block of East Longview Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 39-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she was approached from behind by an unknown male.

During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim and took her to a nearby area where he demanded money. At some point, the suspect bit the victim several times on the back then sprayed her in the face with pepper spray. The suspect eventually fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the police were contacted.

A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. Minor injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, approximately 20 years of age, 6’03” with a thin build and black braided hair

Last seen wearing grey pants – no further description is available at this time”