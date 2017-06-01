Water’s End Brewery knows ‘sometimes you just need a Damn Beer’

Prince William Beer Trail

Editors note: This is the second in a series of posts showcasing breweries in Prince William County, Virginia.

After Prince William County had changed a zoning code that longer restricted breweries to industrial areas and allowed them to open in neighborhood shopping districts, Water’s End Brewery chose Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge, and the rest is history.

Owners Zach Mote, Ryan Sharkey, and Josh Fournelle are dedicated owners; you can always find them behind the bar serving customers. As of now, the brewery doesn’t have any other employees, but Ryan Sharkey, one of the three co-owners, noted that when they do start hiring employees, an owner will always remain present.

“We receive constant feedback and the raw experience of serving our customers face to face makes us focus intensely on producing the highest quality beer we can,” said Sharkey. “Our brewer has actually taken a “taproom vote” on which style of beer to brew the next day- that’s not something that would happen at most other breweries.”

Their most popular drink is “Damn Beer,” which they promise to always have on the menu. Sharkey describes it as an “easy-drinking golden ale that is often referred to as their ‘gateway beer.”

Sharkey notes that many customers are new to craft beer and it can be difficult to distinguish a brew that customers like. The Damn Beer gives an easy introduction for newcomers and provides a break from stronger flavors seen in stouts and other darker brews.

“Sometimes you just need a Damn Beer, and our craft beer aficionados will order it too as a break from the big flavors of some other beers,” said Sharkey.

There’s also a method behind the naming madness of each brew courtesy of their brewer, Zach Mote.

“Our Adventure Hat, strong American black ale, describes the hat Zach would like to wear while on brew days on the back deck,” said Sharkey. “You’ll find the hat proudly hanging behind the bar.”

The HopDrop, a white IPA, describes Water’s End logo; Sharkey explains that it’s a water droplet transforming to hop cone as “water ends and the beer begins.” Some names will also have references to the community.

Make sure to also keep an eye out for their Beer Club, one that sports 270+ members who can enjoy larger pours, discounts, special events, and beer releases.

